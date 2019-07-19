The lowest priced apartment rentals in Tobin Hill, San Antonio

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet—there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Tobin Hill look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom residence that hover around $945, compared to an $860 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Tobin Hill via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

614 E. Dewey Place

Listed at $800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 614 E. Dewey Place, is 15.3% less than the $945/month median rent for a one bedroom in Tobin Hill.

Canine companions are welcome, but not cats. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

111 E. Park Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 111 E. Park Ave., is listed for $825/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1625 McCullough Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1625 McCullough Ave., which, at 580 square feet, is going for $900/month.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

