The most affordable apartment rentals in Mahncke Park, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Mahncke Park are hovering around $1,029, compared to an $875 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Mahncke Park rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

114 Andrews St.

Listed at $600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 114 Andrews St., is 41.7% less than the $1,029/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mahncke Park.

Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

218 Natalen Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 218 Natalen Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $800/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. The unit has central air conditioning. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The listing specifies a $60 application fee.

East Mulberry Avenue and Broadway Street

Then there's one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East Mulberry Avenue and Broadway Street, listed at $1,000/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry.

