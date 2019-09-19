The most affordable apartments for rent in Hidden Cove, San Antonio

Hidden Cove isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hidden Cove look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Hidden Cove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4910 War Horse Drive

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, situated at 4910 War Horse Drive, is listed for $1,300/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

War Cloud Street

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom dwelling at War Cloud Street, which, at 1,777 square feet, is also going for $1,300/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. The residence also has hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

4934 War Horse Drive

Check out this 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom address at 4934 War Horse Drive, listed at $1,375/month.

The building features garage parking. The residence also comes with hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.