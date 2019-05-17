The most inexpensive apartment rentals for rent in Mahncke Park, San Antonio

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Mahncke Park are hovering around $1,000, compared to ann $870 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Mahncke Park rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1201 E. Mulberry Ave.

Listed at $560/month, this 572-square-foot studio , located at 1201 E. Mulberry Ave., is 34.4 percent less than the $854/month median rent for a studio in Mahncke Park.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

355 Claremont Ave., #A

Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 355 Claremont Ave., #A, listed at $715/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and heating units as well as hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)

218 Natalen Ave.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 218 Natalen Ave., is listed for $800/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

133 Parland Place

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 133 Parland Place, which, with 710 square feet, is going for $995/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood-like flooring, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.