The most inexpensive apartment rentals in Wilshire Village, San Antonio

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Wilshire Village look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $924, compared to an $875 one-bedroom median for San Antonio as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Wilshire Village, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

100 Cloudhaven Drive

Listed at $725/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom, located at 100 Cloudhaven Drive, is 21.5 percent less than the $924/month median rent for a one bedroom in Wilshire Village.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

6900 N. Vandiver Road

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 6900 N. Vandiver Road, is listed for $750/month for its 715 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Expect a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool as building amenities. Both cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

731 Byrnes Drive

Then there's this 700-square-foot unit with one bedroom and one bathroom at 731 Byrnes Drive, listed at $875/month.

Unit amenities include air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Pets are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1320 Austin Highway

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 1320 Austin Highway, is listed for $910/month for its 610 square feet of space.

The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

