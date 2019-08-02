The newest budget apartments for rent in Highland Hills, San Antonio

Highland Hills is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Highland Hills look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for apartments in Highland Hills via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3715 Bremen Ave.



This two-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, situated at 3715 Bremen Ave., is listed for $815/month for its 960 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

W.W. White and Goliad Road

Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at W.W. White and Goliad Road, listed at $850/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

231 Galway St.

Check out this 988-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 231 Galway St., listed at $1,150/month.

The building offers garage parking. The unit has hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Here's the listing.)

