What apartments will $1,000 rent you in Friedrich Wilderness Park, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Friedrich Wilderness Park?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park is currently hovering around $1,000.

So, what might you expect to find if your budget matches the neighborhood median? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

25015 W. Interstate 10

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 25015 W. Interstate 10. It's listed for $975/month.

The building offers garage parking. In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

6947 Oak Drive

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6947 Oak Drive. It's listed for $995/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

21630 Milsa Drive

Located at 21630 Milsa Drive, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,000/month.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building has secured entry, on-site laundry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.