What apartments will $1,100 rent you in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road is currently hovering around $850.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6039 Whitby Road

Listed at $1,015/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6039 Whitby Road.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a balcony in the unit. The building offers additional storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

7820 Woodchase Drive

Then there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7820 Woodchase Drive. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 840 square feet.

The building offers a swimming pool. Also, expect to find a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

6687 Prue Road

Next, here's a 960-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 6687 Prue Road that's also going for $1,025/month.

The unit has hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include garage parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Huebner Road

Finally, check out this 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Huebner Road. It's listed for $1,082/month.

Animals are not permitted.

