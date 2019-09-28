What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Forest Crest, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Crest?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest is currently hovering around $1,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

Listed at $1,123/month, this 613-square-foot studio apartment is located at 17803 La Cantera Terrace.

Expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

18102 Talavera Ridge

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 18102 Talavera Ridge. It's listed for $1,194/month for its 722 square feet.

The building has a gym. In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Camp Bullis Road

Finally, check out this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Camp Bullis Road. It's listed for $1,199/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

