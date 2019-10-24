What apartments will $1,200 rent you in Friedrich Wilderness Park, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Friedrich Wilderness Park?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park is currently hovering around $1,000.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,200/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6522 Camp Bullis Road

Listed at $1,077/month, this 806-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6522 Camp Bullis Road.

In the apartment, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

Milsa Drive

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at Milsa Drive. It's listed for $1,150/month.

The building features garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. The apartment also comes with a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

21626 Stonewall Parkway

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21626 Stonewall Parkway that's going for $1,200/month.

In the unit, you'll see a fireplace, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

