What apartments will $1,400 rent you in Hidden Cove-Indian Creek, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Hidden Cove-Indian Creek?

Finding a the ideal spot can be a challenge if you're in the market for an apartment with a specific price range in mind. Fortunately, Hidden Cove-Indian Creek has plenty of current local listings to give you a snapshot of your options.

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

We took a look at local listings for apartments in San Antonio via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings available for up to $1,400/month. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5102 War Horse Drive

Listed at $1,325/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is located at 5102 War Horse Drive.

The residence has hardwood flooring. The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed.

4934 War Horse Drive

Here's a 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 4934 War Horse Drive that's going for $1,375/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building boasts garage parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

5010 War Cloud St.

Finally, check out this 1,425-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's located at 5010 War Cloud St. It's listed for $1,375/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

