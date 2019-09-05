What apartments will $1,500 rent you in Forest Crest, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Forest Crest?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Forest Crest is currently hovering around $1,050.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

17803 La Cantera Terrace

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 17803 La Cantera Terrace. It's listed for $1,415/month for its 874 square feet.

The building boasts a swimming pool. The unit also offers a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

18102 Talavera Ridge

Here's an 891-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 18102 Talavera Ridge that's going for $1,480/month.

The unit offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

20955 W. Tejas Trail

Finally, check out this 1,206-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 20955 W. Tejas Trail. It's listed for $1,483/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, and a walk-in closet in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

