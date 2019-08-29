What apartments will $1,800 rent you in Friedrich Wilderness Park, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Friedrich Wilderness Park?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Friedrich Wilderness Park is currently hovering around $995.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

21630 Milsa Drive

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit over at 21630 Milsa Drive. It's listed for $1,748/month for its 1,175 square feet.

The residence includes a balcony, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

21626 Stonewall Parkway

Here's a 1,206-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 21626 Stonewall Parkway that's going for $1,780/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here, but be prepared for extra fees.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

7602 Luskey Blvd.

Finally, check out this 1,173-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 7602 Luskey Blvd. It's listed for $1,799/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.