What apartments will $900 rent you in Highland Hills, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Highland Hills?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Highland Hills is currently hovering around $889.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $900 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

7035 Pickwell Drive, #3256B

Listed at $801/month, this 517-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7035 Pickwell Drive., #3256B.

The apartment includes carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking and secured entry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3715 Bremen Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 3715 Bremen Ave. It's listed for $815/month for its 960 square feet.

Look for a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Gayle Avenue

Check out this 517-square-foot studio apartment that's located at Gayle Avenue. It's listed for $849/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the unit, you'll see in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline