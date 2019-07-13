What will $1,000 rent you in Pipers Meadow, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pipers Meadow?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom spot in Pipers Meadow is currently hovering around $805.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7770 Pipers Lane

Listed at $909/month, this 930-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 7770 Pipers Lane.

Expect to see a balcony and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take note: Cats and dogs are permitted upon approval.

7210 Potranco Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 7210 Potranco Road. It's listed for $978/month for its 647 square feet.

The building features a swimming pool, secured entry and a fitness center. In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood flooring. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis.

7771 Joe Newton St.

Here's a 988-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 7771 Joe Newton St. that's going for $949/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. The building has on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

