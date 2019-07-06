What will $1,000 rent you in Wilshire Village, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wilshire Village?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Wilshire Village is currently hovering around $900.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

236 Deerwood Drive

Listed at $920/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 236 Deerwood Drive.

The building boasts secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1302 Austin Highway

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1302 Austin Highway that's going for $961/month.

Look for carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

735 Byrnes Drive

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 735 Byrnes Drive. It's listed for $995/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry The listing also promises a balcony and air conditioning in the apartment. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.