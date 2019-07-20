What will $1,100 rent you in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Alamo Farmsteads-Babcock Road is currently hovering around $825.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,100 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6155 Eckhert Road

Listed at $983/month, this 528-square-foot studio apartment is located at 6155 Eckhert Road.

The unit features in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a balcony. The building boasts a fitness center. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

6039 Whitby Road

Here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment at 6039 Whitby Road that's going for $1,025/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building boasts additional storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

6418 Eckhert Road

Finally, check out this 872-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6418 Eckhert Road. It's listed for $1,054/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The unit boasts hardwood flooring. Pets are permitted. The listing specifies a $300 pet fee.

