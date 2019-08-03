What will $1,400 rent you in Wilshire Village, this month?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Wilshire Village?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom residence in Wilshire Village is currently hovering around $1,085.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1302 Austin Highway

Listed at $1,334/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 1302 Austin Highway.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. The building has a fitness center and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

706 Olney Drive

Here's a 946-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 706 Olney Drive that's going for $1,399/month.

In the residence, you'll see a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome upon approval. Be prepared for a $45 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1130 Austin Highway

Finally, check out this 1,064-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1130 Austin Highway. It's listed for $1,400/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the condo. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline