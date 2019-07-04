What will $900 rent you in Highland Hills, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Highland Hills?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Highland Hills is currently hovering around $889.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $900/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3715 Bremen Ave.

Listed at $815/month, this 960-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 3715 Bremen Ave.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

W. West White and Goliad Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at W. W. White and Goliad Road that's going for $850/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building boasts on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome upon approval.

3903 S.E. Military Drive

Finally, check out this 734-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3903 S.E. Military Drive. It's listed for $889/month.

The building has a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment also includes in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

