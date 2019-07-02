What will $900 rent you in Pipers Meadow, right now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pipers Meadow?

According to Walk Score, this San Antonio neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Pipers Meadow is currently hovering around $805.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $900 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7585 Ingram Road

First up, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7585 Ingram Road. It's listed for $869/month for its 917 square feet.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet and a balcony in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

7771 Joe Newton St., #1311

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7771 Joe Newton St. that's going for $875/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

7210 Potranco Road

Finally, check out this 565-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 7210 Potranco Road. It's listed for $899/month.

Building amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool The apartment comes with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a balcony.

