Santikos Super Star 2019 Experience: Bid on rodeo and concert seating and benefit a local charity

SAN ANTONIO - It's rodeo time and KSAT12 has a chance for you to get two tickets to the best Santikos Super Star Experience seats. (There are three (3) sets of tickets for each concert up for auction.)

The Santikos Entertainment in conjunction with the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation have teamed up with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and KSAT12 to auction off a “ Super Star Experience” for some lucky rodeo and concert winners! Your winning bid will benefit the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

Proceeds from your bids will all go toward nonprofit agencies listed within the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, including:

You can even choose which charity will receive your monetary donation! By placing your bid, you could really make a difference in the lives of local residents who have special needs. Research the charities yourself, as you will be able to select which charity receives your money! The “Super Star Experience” package includes:

Auction Winners Receive:

Rodeo tickets for 2 in the Fan Zone, then move to Santikos Theater Style Seating for 2 stage-side for the concert

First Class Catered Meal

Drink Tickets

Parking pass

• 2 Commemorative Rodeo folding chairsAnd just by registering your name and information, you will be automatically entered into a random drawing for a Santikos Family 4-pack and 4 tickets to the rodeo grounds.

If you would also like to place a bid on the “Star Experience” package, just click the “BID NOW” button and enter your information.

