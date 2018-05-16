Local boutique shows possible Meghan Markle wedding dress options

SAN ANTONIO - What will Meghan Markle’s wedding dress look like?

It’s probably the biggest speculation surrounding the royal wedding... and it even has local dress boutiques tossing their best guesses as to what is to come.

KSAT’s Sarah Acosta met with Olivia Grace Bridal and they showed their predictions using Sarah as their model.

Here are some possible looks broken down:

LOOK 1:

A fit-and-flare gown from designer Justin Alexander with lace sleeves and a fitted bodice.

LOOK 2:

An A-Line, cap-sleeve dress from designer Anne Barge with a cathedral length veil, lined with lace for tradition.

(FUN FACT: Markle also wore an Anne Barge dress in her wedding on the television show "Suits".

LOOK 3:

Another Justin Alexander Design: A traditional ballgown with clean lines and a long train.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.