One thing we're willing to bet -- Markle will be carrying these flowers at royal wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge's wedding bouquet was made up of lily of the vallery, hyacinths, ivy and myrtle (which was grown from the bouquet of Queen Victoria) and was featured in her wedding day on April 29, 2011, to Prince William, Duke of…

Though it's not clear yet which flowers Meghan Markle's wedding bouquet will be adorned with, it's likely she will have at least one sprig of a particular type of flower that every royal bride has carried for nearly two centuries.

It is not uncommon for the myrtle flower, a symbol of love and marriage, to hold meaning in weddings, but for the royal family, it holds special significance.

Every royal bride since Queen Victoria has carried a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. What's even cooler? The myrtle has come from a bush in Queen Victoria's 170-year-old garden.

[MORE: Click here for all things royal family | Brides in white: Will Meghan Markle follow tradition? | Quiz: How well do you know the Royal Couple?]

According to The Telegraph, the grandmother of the queen's husband, Prince Albert, gave Queen Victoria the plant in the 1800s. It was taken from Germany to the Isle of Wight, where it thrived and lives today at the Osborne House.

When Queen Victoria's daughter Victoria got married, she cut a sprig from the plant for her wedding bouquet, thus beginning the tradition.

In 1947, when then-Princess Elizabeth got married, she took a sprig of myrtle from the same plant, but planted that sprig to start a second myrtle source.

Getty Images (Photo by Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed, Kate Middleton reportedly used a sprig from each plant in her bouquet.

Many of the details of Markle's wedding are unknown, but no matter which flowers she chooses -- and some speculate she may use roses or peonies, which are said to be some of her favorite flowers -- we are willing to bet myrtle will be included.

Graham Media Group 2018