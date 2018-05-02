From castles to Legos, 5 can't miss destinations in town of royal wedding

If you, by chance, became as lucky as the fictional character Al Bundy on the '80s TV show "Married with Children" and won an all-expenses-paid trip to England for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you'd probably wonder what there is to do in the town where the wedding is taking place, Windsor.

Well, we're happy to help with options that are better than simply waving hello to the new bride and groom.

Whether it’s biking past pedestrians on a famous bridge, building life-sized Legos with your kids or walking in the same halls where so many ancestors of the royal family have strolled, there’s plenty to do by visiting these five places in the town of Windsor, located roughly an hour west of London.

Windsor Castle

How dare William the Conqueror try and mess with London! We’ll just build one of the world’s most famous castles to protect us!

OK, that’s probably not exactly how the conversation went when this was built in the 11th century during the Norman conquest of England, but as a result of that conflict, this tourist’s gem was built.

If you visit on a tour, you likely will find the price - just over £21 or $28 for an adult - worth it to see the breathtaking rooms, architecture and surrounding landscape.

Just be careful about one thing: The queen and other members of the royal family spend a lot of time here, so don’t accidentally open any doors to their private chambers, or else you could get an unexpected visit to the royal dungeon which probably isn't so “royal."

Legoland Windsor Resort

What better way to bond with your kids than to have a friendly competition to see who can build the best Lego model?

There are chances to do that at workshops offered by the United Kingdom’s largest theme park.

You can also view Lego replicas of animals and British landmarks, as well as go on Lego-themed rides throughout the park.

However, if you go on a ride that spins a lot, don’t feed any crisps to your kids before going on it.

That could lead to some unwanted time at the loo afterward.

Windsor Great Park

Well, this would certainly make a great place for a pickup football game.

There are more than 5,000 acres of lush lawn at this site, but the most famous part of the park is the “Long Walk” to Windsor Castle.

There are also flowers, ancient trees, statues, lakes, forest trails and a deer park.

The park has been a popular site for hunters for centuries, and you can seemingly get lost with all there is to do in there.

Windsor Bridge

It’s always a nice perk knowing you can walk across a popular bridge without having to dodge cars.

However, bicycles are a different story.

This bridge, which allows only pedestrians and bikers, gives a great chance to view the River Thames and feed the swans that routinely cross under it.

There are seating areas, but in general, watch for bikers. If you are a biker, be sure to get a bell on the bike and ring it nice and loud.

Shopping on Peascod Street

No, this won’t elicit any fantasies of carrying shopping bags down Bond Street in London, but the benefit to Peascod Street in comparison is that it would probably save you, oh, thousands of dollars or so, all the while still giving some nice souvenirs to take home and make friends and family envious.

There is a nice combination of department stores such as Marks & Spencer, WJ Daniel, and locally owned shops.

Enjoy all it has to offer, but don’t walk around looking for the all-you-can-eat “peas and cod” buffet. That’s not what the street was named after, and there isn’t one.

However, there is a Starbucks!

All images above courtesy of Getty Images

