Prince William may have accidentally revealed the gender of the royal baby

It seems that the third time is not the charm for Prince William keeping his baby's gender a secret.

People reports that Prince William may have accidentally dropped a hint at the gender of his and Princess Kate's upcoming bun in the oven.

The prince attended a rousing soccer match Tuesday night where his favorite team, Aston Villa, won the match thanks to a winning shot from player Jack Grealish.

William was so over the moon with excitement that he told fans, “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” reports the Mirror. After a slight pause, he quickly added, "or Jackie."

Cat got your tongue, William?

While we won't technically know the sex of the royal baby until it's due in a few weeks, we would probably place our bets on a little Prince Jack joining the royal family.

