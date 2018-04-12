Quiz: How well do you know the Royal Couple?

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle was an up-and-coming actress who once held a suitcase as one of the models on NBC's "Deal Or No Deal." Meanwhile, Prince Harry was a fun-loving ginger, often making headlines for his wild weekends.

Now, all that has changed.

Markle went from suitcases to "Suits" -- although she's throwing in the towel on the hit show after seven seasons -- and Prince Harry has largely given up his party-guy persona, as the two prepare to settle down and start a life together as husband and wife.

The Royal Wedding is now set for May 19 at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle. So now we'll ask you (before we give up any other answers to the quiz below): How well do you know Markle and Prince Harry? Strap on your fascinator and leave your score in the comments.

