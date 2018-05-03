Who is Meghan Markle's ex? And what led to the demise of their marriage?

By now, most anyone with eyes on the upcoming royal wedding has heard that Meghan Markle was married once before.

Markle and 41-year-old Trevor Engelson, a Los Angeles film producer and talent manager, reportedly began dating in 2004, and after seven years together they married in Jamaica on Sept. 10, 2011.

Only two years later, the two quietly separated and dissolved their marriage in a no-fault divorce. They cited irreconcilable differences, but it's not exactly clear why the marriage didn't work out.

Some sources say the two parted ways because of Markle's new role on "Suits," which kept Markle in Toronto while Engelson, a New York native, stayed behind in LA.

A post shared by gabriella (@ermini141) on Feb 13, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

While there's not much else known about the demise of the couple's relationship, here are five interesting things worth mentioning about Engelson:

He's working on a comedy about being left for a prince. Nothing like drawing from personal experience, right? Well, sort of. Here's the official pitch for the show, which is fictional and untitled thus far: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London’s tabloid media, is next level." The show, which was last known to be getting a pilot on Fox, has "Modern Family" producer Danny Zuker on board, according to Deadline. He didn't get a proper goodbye from Markle. According to "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," written by famed author Andrew Morton, who also wrote a biography on Princess Diana, instead of meeting Engelson face-to-face, Markle sent her wedding and engagement rings back to her ex by registered post. Ouch. He dated a reality TV star. Besides the Real Housewives of New York's Bethenny Frankel, he also dated Charlotte McKinney ("Baywatch" and "MacGyver") and was last known to be dating well-known dietitian Tracey Kurland. He's produced films you may have heard of: "Remember Me," starring Robert Pattinson, "All About Steve," starring Sandra Bullock and Bradley Cooper, and he co-produced "License to Wed," starring Robin Williams. His net worth is about $10 million. Aside from producing and his management company, Underground Films, he also owns an apartment in New York estimated at $355,000.

Graham Media Group 2018