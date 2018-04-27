The GLITZ and GLAM of Battle of Flowers

SAN ANTONIO - Veronica Prida is one of the fashion designers of the dresses for the Battle of Flowers.

The dresses represent more than just pretty dresses, they are shown to help symbolize the Hispanic culture in South Texas.

This years theme was the colors of Argentina and each piece was independently hand crafted.

The designer doesn't only just make and design gowns she also designs CROWNS!

For more information on Veronica Prida you can click here for her website.

