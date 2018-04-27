SAN ANTONIO - The Mighty Button Band of Central Catholic High School will be a featured band in the Battle of the Bands this Fiesta!
The band was one of the three high schools picked to be part of this event. How cool is that!?
The Mighty Button Bands mission is to:
"achieve the highest standards in music education and performance within each student by promoting the value of music in our school and community through brotherhood goodwill among its members; while providing the membership with opportunities for personal growth and leadership."
For more information on The Mighty Button Band click here.
