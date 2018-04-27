A Sound so AMAZING it will give you CHILLS

SAN ANTONIO - This woman can sing her heart out! Her voice is amazingly beautiful I can not get enough.
If you want to hear more of her and the San Antonio Mariachi Academy you can visit their website.
More with Fiesta
- Ain't no party like a MARIACHI PARTY
- Fiesta events for April 24: NIOSA begins, Fiesta Cornyation, Ford…
- WATCH: Battle of Flowers Association Band Festival
- FIESTA outfits for any occasion
- Get ready with FIESTA Fun HAIRSTYLES
- Fiesta makeup big hit this year
- Taste of New Orleans offers flavorful Fiesta fun
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.