San Antonio Academy pays TRIBUTE

SAN ANTONIO - The reason for the Battle of Flowers is to help pay tribute to those who have fallen at the Battle of the Alamo.

Each float that passes in the parade presents flowers in front of the Alamo where the gentlemen from the SA Academy stand guard and receive the flowers to lay on the lawn.

The San Antonio Academy have been doing this tradition for years and their mission is to:

"Encourage the return of the alumni to the campus during the school year. These opportunities will facilitate the alumni's firsthand exposure to the positive growth, direction and successes of the Academy. It is the Alumni Council's primary goal and intention that this alumni interaction will promote good will while also enhancing alumni support and involvement with San Antonio Academy."

