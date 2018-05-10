Super Stuffed French Toast

San Antonio - It's a delicious idea for a Mother's Day breakfast from local mom and business owner, Annie Vu from Annie's Petite Treats.

"The secret to good French toast is letting your bread dry out, " says Annie. She recommends using day old bread you have sliced up the night before because the drier bread will soak up your batter better.

She also adds a little bit of sugar into the batter so that it crystallizes the bread a bit when it's on the skillet.

Annie shares three ways to stuff French toast: An apple pie filling with brown sugar, cinnamon and salted caramel, a nutella banana filling and a fruit mixture filling.

Annie will be at the "Mother's Day Local Market" event happening May 12 at Feliz Modern located at 110 West Olmos. For more information on Annie's Petite Treats visit www.anniespetitetreats.com. For more information on Feliz Modern visit: www.felizmodern.com.

