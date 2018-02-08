Selena inspired cocktail!? I'll take one please

SAN ANTONIO - 'Anything for Selenas!' and when I say anything, I'm talking about the recipe for Pico De Gallos Selena inspired cocktail. You can see the color of the drink resembles the Tejano Singers famous purple jumpsuit.

But here is what your heart desires..

The Recipe:

Como la Flor Ingredients: Tequila, Raspberry-Flavored Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar

Instructions: Muddle Fresh Lime and Raspberry. Shake and strain into 12 oz. glass

