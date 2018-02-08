SA Live

Selena inspired cocktail!? I'll take one please

Cocktails with SA Live

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - 'Anything for Selenas!' and when I say anything, I'm talking about the recipe for Pico De Gallos Selena inspired cocktail. You can see the color of the drink resembles the Tejano Singers famous purple jumpsuit.

But here is what your heart desires..

The Recipe

Como la Flor Ingredients: Tequila, Raspberry-Flavored Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave Nectar

Instructions: Muddle Fresh Lime and Raspberry. Shake and strain into 12 oz. glass

 

