Stepping out in style: How guys can rock jackets and coats.

This one is for all the guys out there!

Leighton W. of Leighton W. Couture has some advice on how to step out in style in the perfect outerwear.

To pull of looks that are on trend Leighton W. recommends stepping outside of the box, "Not just a simple one-tone blazer, or a cotton blazer, we did a super luxe denim blazer with a pattern on it in a contrasting tone. I think this steps up a traditional men's look."

A few other tips from Leighton W., "Just make sure the blazer is nice and fitted. Not too long, not too short and certainly not too wide for your body."

As far as a coat, he advises looking for a modern version of the wool pea-coat. Leighton found one at Sporting District in San Antonio. Follow this link to see it: www.sportingdistrict.com/bond-peacoat.

For more information on Leighton W. Couture visit: www.leightonw.com

