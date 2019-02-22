Try It Tuesday: Pottery for a cause

SAN ANTONIO - Mike's shaping up as he learns how to throw a clay bowl with a little help from the San Antonio Potters Guild. The Potters Guild, as well as, several other organizations are teaming up for SAMMinistries event Empty Bowls. "The event will feature handcrafted bowls that guests can take home." Proceeds go to support families and individuals right here in San Antonio who are homeless or on the brink of housing disaster.

Empty Bowls will be held at the Southwest School of Art on Sunday, March 3rd at 11:00A.M.

