Salon on wheels!? How you can have the salon come to you

SAN ANTONIO - This high end mobile salon will give you a great haircut while feeling relaxed in a laid back environment.

Their service menu includes:

Cut and Style $60

Dry cut $40

Hairline Bangtrim $20

They provide service for both men and women and a full service is a hour long appointment that includes their signature shampoo wash. A full service haircut for men comes with a relaxed facial treatment. Oh la la, sounds nice!

For more information on HeadQuarters you can visit their website.

Stay updated with the latest craze by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.