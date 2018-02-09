SA Live

Salon on wheels!? How you can have the salon come to you

David gets his haircut with HeadQuarters

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - This high end mobile salon will give you a great haircut while feeling relaxed in a laid back environment. 

Their service menu includes: 

  • Cut and Style $60
  • Dry cut $40
  • Hairline Bangtrim $20 

They provide service for both men and women and a full service is a hour long appointment that includes their signature shampoo wash. A full service haircut for men comes with a relaxed facial treatment. Oh la la, sounds nice! 

For more information on HeadQuarters you can visit their website.

