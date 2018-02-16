Keeping it SPICY with Chilito's Express

SAN ANTONIO - Lent day is here and there are so many good tasty things we had to give up.
BUT that doesn't mean we have to eat BLAND food! Yuck!
More with Food
- Bring on the HEAT with these TASTY finger foods
- H-E-B Seared Salmon with Mint Oil
- David Sears checks out the eats at the rodeo
- Should you try 'souping'?
- Bring a little SWEETNESS to your loved one this Valentine's
- H-E-B Grilled Chicken with Roasted Broccolini Pesto
- H-E-B Homemade Merguez Spiced Lamb Burger
- Show your colors for the BIG GAME with Boss Bagels
Chilito's express has the food you need and you can find them at 8802 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240
For more information you can visit their website.
Don't forget to stay updated with @SALiveKSAT by following our Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.