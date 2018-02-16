Keeping it SPICY with Chilito's Express

SAN ANTONIO - Lent day is here and there are so many good tasty things we had to give up.

BUT that doesn't mean we have to eat BLAND food! Yuck!

Chilito's express has the food you need and you can find them at 8802 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

For more information you can visit their website.

Don't forget to stay updated with @SALiveKSAT by following our Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.