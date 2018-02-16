CRUMBLE your Sundae away with Girl scout cookies

SAN ANTONIO - It's girl scout cookie season and we are all on the hunt for those delicious cookies.

Did you know:

"When you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of girl entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful—teamwork, planning, and a positive outlook (for starters)."

Not only are we getting these amazing cookies, we are also helping these young girls become successful.

If you want more information on the Girl scout cookies or where to find them you can click on their website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.