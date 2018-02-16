Grupo Folklorico performs on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - Grupo Folklorico de Bendiciones is something you don't wanna miss. Their dances are fun, festive and entertaining!

Their greatness doesn't stop at dancing they "perform as a blessing for a variety of fundraising charity events. Their goal is to follow a positive path by sharing the talent our Lord gave them for great causes and other occasions and for everyone to have a memorable enjoyable cultural experience with the traditional dances from Mexico."

For more information on Grupo Folklorico you can visit them at their Facebook.

