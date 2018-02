NEW BRAUNFELS - Naegelin's Bakery has been open since 1868, making it the Oldest bakery in Texas!

They will be celebrating their 150 years of operation on April 24th. You know what they say it all gets better with time. (wink)

If you want more information on Naegelin's Bakery you can click the website.

