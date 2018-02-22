SA Live

Nothing beats a bowl of CHILI on a CHILLY day

W.D. DELI keeps SA Live warm with Chili

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - W.D. DELI. is a Cafe and Catering business that makes everything from scratch! That includes their soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, how cool is that? 

Another thing they provide is REASONABLE prices!

More Food on SA Live

Fresh food and great prices!? I'm about to head over, and if you want to do the same they are located at:

3123 Broadway St. San Antonio, Texas.

If you want more info on W.D. DELI you can click the website

Don't forget to stay updated with @SALiveKSAT by following our Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.