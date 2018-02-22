Nothing beats a bowl of CHILI on a CHILLY day

SAN ANTONIO - W.D. DELI. is a Cafe and Catering business that makes everything from scratch! That includes their soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts, how cool is that?

Another thing they provide is REASONABLE prices!

Fresh food and great prices!? I'm about to head over, and if you want to do the same they are located at:

3123 Broadway St. San Antonio, Texas.

If you want more info on W.D. DELI you can click the website.

