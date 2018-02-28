El Tallercito de Son performs on SA Live

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's rich history involves many styles of music and dance.

One of those styles is called Son Jarocho, which involves a high intensity stomp and music played on a jarana.

It stems from the Veracruz culture, which is where the Canary Islanders landed prior to visiting and settling in San Antonio.

You can learn more about this style by getting involved with the local group El Tallercito de Son by visiting their Facebook.

