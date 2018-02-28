The Look: Color blocking for Spring

SAN ANTONIO - Project Runway winner of season 2, Anthony Ryan, has graced us with his love for fashion with his shop called Couleur + Blindé.

He is a truly unbelievable talent when it comes to fashion and unconventional fabrics. His store shows exactly that, they have amazing fashion forward outfits you can try on and even COLOR BLOCK for this Spring!

If you need that retail therapy time, you can have a shopping spree at his new location at 4704 Broadway St. San Antonio, Texas 78209.

"FASHION is not a tag in a garment. True fashion is the ability to take current trends, your vintage finds & those everyday basics & turn inward creativity, beauty & courage, outward. Only then are you able to achieve something greater than fashion itself, STYLE."

