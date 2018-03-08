Things get TRICKY on MAGIC Monday

SAN ANTONIO - "Started from the bottom now..." Scott Pepper is here on SA Live!

At only 10 years old Scott Pepper was out performing his magic tricks and blowing away his competitions at nationals. Fast forward 8 years later and he was entertainments manager at 18!

Pepper toured the UK with his own show called "REVILLUION" and ever since then he has been shocking crowds around the world with his magical ways.

Now you can catch his show "IMAGICNATION" on Disney Cruises, where he is now a regular!

