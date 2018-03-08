RECIPE: Air Mexico Cocktails

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Rock Cafe gives SA Live the Air Mexico recipe which is perfect for FIESTA!
Air Mexico Recipe:
More RECIPES on SA Live
Glass: Three 4 oz Mini Dessert Glasses
Technique: Shake and Strain
Ingredients:
- 1/2 oz each of Blue Curacao, Mango Puree, Wild Syrup
- Pour each of the three listed flavors above into separate 1/2 salt rimmed glasses. Shake remaining ingredients with ice and strain equally into glasses.
- 2 oz Avion Silver Tequila
- 3/4 Cointreau Orange Liqueur
- 3 oz HRC Margarita Mix
- Serve up
Garnish:
- 1/2 Salt Rim each glass
- Lime wedge speared
- Flight tray
- Tortilla chips
- Pico de Gallo or Salsa
For more tasty cocktails stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.