RECIPE: Air Mexico Cocktails

Recipe provided by Hard Rock Cafe

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Rock Cafe gives SA Live the Air Mexico recipe which is perfect for FIESTA! 

Air Mexico Recipe:

Glass: Three 4 oz Mini Dessert Glasses 

Technique: Shake and Strain

Ingredients: 

  • 1/2 oz each of Blue Curacao, Mango Puree, Wild Syrup
  • Pour each of the three listed flavors above into separate 1/2 salt rimmed glasses. Shake remaining ingredients with ice and strain equally into glasses. 
  • 2 oz Avion Silver Tequila 
  • 3/4 Cointreau Orange Liqueur 
  • 3 oz HRC Margarita Mix
  • Serve up

Garnish: 

  • 1/2 Salt Rim each glass
  • Lime wedge speared
  • Flight tray
  • Tortilla chips 
  • Pico de Gallo or Salsa 

 

