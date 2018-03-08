RECIPE: Air Mexico Cocktails

SAN ANTONIO - Hard Rock Cafe gives SA Live the Air Mexico recipe which is perfect for FIESTA!

Air Mexico Recipe:

Glass: Three 4 oz Mini Dessert Glasses

Technique: Shake and Strain

Ingredients:

1/2 oz each of Blue Curacao, Mango Puree, Wild Syrup

Pour each of the three listed flavors above into separate 1/2 salt rimmed glasses. Shake remaining ingredients with ice and strain equally into glasses.

2 oz Avion Silver Tequila

3/4 Cointreau Orange Liqueur

3 oz HRC Margarita Mix

Serve up

Garnish:

1/2 Salt Rim each glass

Lime wedge speared

Flight tray

Tortilla chips

Pico de Gallo or Salsa

For more tasty cocktails stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.