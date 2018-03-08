RECIPE: The CALIENTE Burger

SAN ANTONIO - SA Live gets JALAPENO business with Hard Rock Cafe's Caliente burger reciepe!

Caliente Burger Recipe:

Ingredients:

8 oz burger patty

1 tsp of seasoning salt

# 30 scoop of Jalapeno cream cheese mixture

2 pcs Double breaded fried jalapeno slices

Hamburger bun, toasted

1 leaf of Iceberg lettuce

1 slice of Tomato

2 slices of Red onions

5 oz/ 142g of French fries

2 oz/ 59ml of Sriracha mayonnaise

1 HRC FLAG PICK

Procedure for Preparation:

Shake half of seasoning on burger and place seasoned side down on broiler. Season other side with remaining seasoning. Cook burger to form diamond marks and turn over. Cook burger to form diamond marks to desired temperature. * If no temperature is given, cook medium well- 165 ° F/ 68 ° C. Burgers must be cooked on a 550°F/280°C broiler.

° ° Place cheese scoop on center of the burger and lightly smash with scoop at last turn.

Place fried jalapenos on top of cream cheese mixture, side by side.

Place Iceberg lettuce on top of bottom bun

Place tomato slice on top of lettuce

Place red onions on top of tomato

Place burger on top of onion rings

Place burger bun on top of burger

Place fries in a cup and place on plate

Ladie sauce into a 2 oz ramekin and place on place

Place flag pick into burger

For more recipes stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.