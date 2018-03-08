SPARKLE your life with James Avery

SAN ANTONIO - James Avery Artisan Jewelry Introduces the San Antonio Tricentennial Jewelry collection.

The collection includes two sterling silver Texas charms, a pendant and a money clip, all engraved with the San Antonio Tricentennial logo—now that’s celebrating San Antonio.

James Avery and Visit San Antonio partnered up to make San Antonio’s 300 th birthday one to remember and cherish with this collection.

“We’re very pleased to introduce these special designs to commemorate three centuries of the rich culture and history of San Antonio, Texas,” John McCullough, COO at James Avery, says. “We are honored to join the city’s yearlong celebration that includes a multitude of events with something for everyone to enjoy.”

He calls the jewelry pieces “precious tokens of jewelry for San Antonio.”

Here are some ways you can purchase these items:

Customers can shop at any of the 15 San Antonio and Hill Country James Avery locations, shop online at jamesavery.com or shop at select San Antonio Dillard’s Department stores.

The surprises don’t stop there, special events will be taking place throughout 2018 and to find the full list of events just click on the website. ( www.VisitSanAntonio.com/300

For more information visit jamesavery.com/tricentennial OR visitsanantonio.com/300

