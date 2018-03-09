Bringing ARTS and CRAFTS to the Outdoors

SAN ANTONIO - Cibolo Nature Center does't just help protect and educate people on nature, they bring nature into your everyday life with arts and crafts!

Spring break is around the corner, kids are free from school and Cibilo Nature Center has got just the tools for you to keep them busy. The best thing about it is they are using things you may have around the house!

BUT WAIT, there's more. If you want to take your littles ones to camp for a more hands on experience, Cibolo Nature Center is having "Outdoor Adventure Camp" starting on March 12-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp is only $65 dollars a day and are for ages 5 -12 years old.

For more information on the Center you can click here for their website.

