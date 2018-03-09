ALL about ZOO SCHOOL

SAN ANTONIO - It is a dream come true for kids, a school where they will learn while having the time of their lives! It's a way to get the kids off the video games and exploring the outdoors.

San Antonio Zoo School is a nature- based pre-school and (FUN FACT) will be the largest nature based pre-school in the country!

The students here will spend at least 50% of their time outside learning and having fun with physical activities. They even go to the zoo everyday and learn about the animals with the Animal Care Specialist.

*Sigh* This makes me wish I was a kid again BUT your child can still be a part of Zoo School and get an amazing hands on education where "Learning comes naturally."

For more information on San Antonio Zoo School just click on the website.

