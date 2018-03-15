Recipe: Blackened Stuffed Salmon

SAN ANTONIO - Chef Vinyette Knight brings a Taste of Home to SA Live and she even left the recipe for you!
Blackened Stuffed Salmon Recipe:
- 2) 4 oz Salmon Fillets, skin removed
- 4 oz of Cream Cheese
- 1/2 cup Lump Crab
- 1/2 cup Small Salad Shrimp
- 2 TB chives
- Season w/ Salt & Pepper
- 2 TB Blackened Seasoning
- 1/ 2 cup Olive Oil
- Medium Cast Iron or skillet
Instructions
- Preheat Pan on medium heat, then add olive oil
- In a medium size bowl, Combine all ingredients, except Blacken seasoning
- Lay fillets flat season with Blackened Seasoning on both sides
- On one fillet take 2 spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture and gently spread it evenly across the salmon fillet.
- Place to second fillet on top and gently press down..and season outside with Blackened Seasoning.
- Place in hot skillet, salmon will for 5 to 7 mins on each size depending on how big it thick your fillets are.
- Once done ...can dress with a squeeze of lemon and enjoy!
