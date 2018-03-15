Recipe: Blackened Stuffed Salmon

SAN ANTONIO - Chef Vinyette Knight brings a Taste of Home to SA Live and she even left the recipe for you!

Blackened Stuffed Salmon Recipe:

2) 4 oz Salmon Fillets, skin removed

4 oz of Cream Cheese

1/2 cup Lump Crab

1/2 cup Small Salad Shrimp

2 TB chives

Season w/ Salt & Pepper

2 TB Blackened Seasoning

1/ 2 cup Olive Oil

Medium Cast Iron or skillet

Instructions

Preheat Pan on medium heat, then add olive oil

In a medium size bowl, Combine all ingredients, except Blacken seasoning

Lay fillets flat season with Blackened Seasoning on both sides

On one fillet take 2 spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture and gently spread it evenly across the salmon fillet.

Place to second fillet on top and gently press down..and season outside with Blackened Seasoning.

Place in hot skillet, salmon will for 5 to 7 mins on each size depending on how big it thick your fillets are.

Once done ...can dress with a squeeze of lemon and enjoy!

