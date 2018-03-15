SA Live

Recipe: Blackened Stuffed Salmon

Recipe provided by Chef Vinyette Knight

By Selena Ortegon - SA Live Intern

SAN ANTONIO - Chef Vinyette Knight brings a Taste of Home to SA Live and she even left the recipe for you! 

Blackened Stuffed Salmon Recipe:

More SA Live Recipes

  • 2) 4 oz Salmon Fillets,  skin removed 
  • 4 oz of Cream Cheese
  • 1/2 cup Lump Crab 
  • 1/2 cup Small Salad Shrimp 
  • 2 TB chives 
  • Season w/ Salt & Pepper
  • 2 TB Blackened Seasoning 
  • 1/ 2 cup Olive Oil
  • Medium Cast Iron or skillet 

Instructions

  • Preheat Pan on medium heat, then add olive oil 
  • In a medium size bowl, Combine all ingredients, except Blacken seasoning
  • Lay fillets flat season with Blackened Seasoning on both sides 
  • On one fillet take 2 spoonfuls of the cream cheese mixture and gently spread it evenly across the salmon fillet.
  • Place to second fillet on top and gently press down..and season outside with Blackened Seasoning.
  • Place in hot skillet, salmon will for 5 to 7 mins on each size depending on how big it thick your fillets are. 
  • Once done ...can dress with a squeeze of lemon and enjoy! 

 

For more recipes stay tuned by following @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.